Naagin 3: Are Surbhi Jyoti’s Fans The Reason Behind Karishma Tanna’s EXIT?
Naagin 3's first promo video, which featured Karishma Tanna and Rajat Tokas, received rave reviews. Karishma played the role of Ruhi on the show. But, she exited the show after brief appearance for few days (After her lover Rajat's character gets brutally killed, Karishma's character gets new face - Bela-Surbhi Jyoti). But Karishma re-entered the show in February (2019) to add a twist to the show. She essayed the negative role of Huzoor (Hukoom's right hand) on the show. The actress' character was shown dead recently on the show.
Karishma Tanna Unhappy With Surbhi Jyoti’s Fans!
According to Spotboye report, Karishma opted out of the show as she was unhappy with Surbhi Jyoti (who is seen as Bela) fans trolling her miserably. Surbhi's fans are of the opinion that Karishma should not hog the limelight when Surbhi has already made the show a hit, all by herself.
Karishma Exits The Show
As per the report, "Karishma got in touch with producer Ekta Kapoor and shared her disappointment and said she is not willing to continue. Understanding her side of the story, Ekta apparently gave her a green signal to take the decision of leaving the show."
Why Karishma Exited Naagin 3?
Regarding her exit, Karishma said, "I had to leave the show as I had prior commitments. I have taken up some shows and events which I couldn't have backed out from as the organisers have already started advertising. I can't be unprofessional."
Were Surbhi’s Fans Reason For Karishma’s Exit?
When asked whether she was upset with Surbhi's fans, Karishma said, "You really think I have so much time to see whose fans are talking what? Trolling has never affected me. I feel I am too important in their lives that they talk and troll me. It should be a matter of pride."
Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Tops; Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke Witnesses Major DROP!