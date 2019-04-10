Naagin 3: Are Surbhi Jyoti’s Fans The Reason Behind Karishma Tanna’s EXIT?

Karishma Tanna Unhappy With Surbhi Jyoti’s Fans!

According to Spotboye report, Karishma opted out of the show as she was unhappy with Surbhi Jyoti (who is seen as Bela) fans trolling her miserably. Surbhi's fans are of the opinion that Karishma should not hog the limelight when Surbhi has already made the show a hit, all by herself.

Karishma Exits The Show

As per the report, "Karishma got in touch with producer Ekta Kapoor and shared her disappointment and said she is not willing to continue. Understanding her side of the story, Ekta apparently gave her a green signal to take the decision of leaving the show."

Why Karishma Exited Naagin 3?

Regarding her exit, Karishma said, "I had to leave the show as I had prior commitments. I have taken up some shows and events which I couldn't have backed out from as the organisers have already started advertising. I can't be unprofessional."

Were Surbhi’s Fans Reason For Karishma’s Exit?

When asked whether she was upset with Surbhi's fans, Karishma said, "You really think I have so much time to see whose fans are talking what? Trolling has never affected me. I feel I am too important in their lives that they talk and troll me. It should be a matter of pride."