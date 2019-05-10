Naagin 3 Finale: Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani & Karanvir Start Shooting; Is This The Climax Scene?

Naagin 3 Spoiler: Shivangi Helps Shravani

According to Tellychakkar report, Shivangi (Mouni) comes to give Shrapit naag mani to Shravani (Surbhi) and help her to take revenge from her enemies.

Shivangi & Shravani’s Taandav!

The viewers will also witness Mouni and Surbhi's naagin dance (taandav) in a Shiv temple. The video of the same is doing the rounds on social media. It is being said that that there will be lot of action sequences.

Kasautii’s Sanjay To Enter Naagin 3!

It is also being said that a new character will enter the show. Sanjay Swaraj who was seen in Naamkaran and Kasautii Zindagii Kay will be seen playing the role of Sapera. A source was quoted by IWMBuzz as saying, "Sanjay will play the role of an evil snake-catcher (sapera) who would come to trap Mouni and Surbhi Jyoti's (Shravani) characters."

BTS PICS: Mouni Roy

Mouni shared a few pictures and wrote, "Back with my co conspirators 💛✨ You might , just might loveeee the #naagin3 finale 🎥 @ektaravikapoor @arjunbijlani @adaakhann @karanvirbohra @colorstv#rivanya #shivsha #roshiv & so it goes .."

Arjun Bijlani

"Too much love in one post #rivanya #risha @imouniroy @adaakhann @anitahassanandani @pearlvpuri @surbhijyoti #naagin3 #finale @colorstv @balajitelefilmslimited @ektaravikapoor thank you for NAAGIN .Game changer for all of us. #gratitude .... and of course my beloved @muktadhond .love u lots . Ab samjha 😂 ..."

Adaa Khan

Adaa Khan shared a picture snapped with Mouni Roy and wrote, "Guess whose back...... SHIVSHA 😱 ...#naagin3finale🐍 #shesha #shivangi." Ekta commented, "Welcome back girls even if it for a short time .... u were dearly missed ❤️"

Karanvir Bohra

Karanvir also shared a few set of pictures and captioned, "@ektaravikapoor @shobha9168 mam @muktadhond want to thank you for this beautiful experience called #naagin. This will always be special to me. Want to thank all the cast members and crew for giving me a great experience. Love all of you 🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗."