English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Naagin 3 FINALE Promo: Ekta Asks Fans To Get Ready For CRAZIEST Finale; Hints At Mouni Roy’s Entry!

    By
    |

    Naagin 3 that stars Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and others in the lead roles, has been topping the TRP chart since beginning. Of late the show has dropped on the TRP chart. The makers have been trying to keep the viewers hooked to the show by introducing exciting twists and new entries. Now, the makers have announced the season's finale. Ekta Kapoor shared the promo of the finale, which promises exciting twist!

    Also, what made fans more excited is the hint of Mouni Roy's appearance in the promo (It has to be recalled that Mouni played the role of Shivangi in Season 1). Check out what Ekta tweeted and fans' reaction. (Watch the finale promo at the end of the slider.)

    Ekta Kapoor Announces Shocking Finale; Hints At Mouni’s Entry

    Ekta wrote, "All d #naagin fans ..wear ur seatbelts the craziest finale of d season is coming! dis may Bela is going 2 get help frm a strange benefactor n an unfinished story will reach d most dramatic. End! Ppl who follow d #naagin universe ..SHE IS COMING !!!! #keepguessing #queenofnagins." - (sic)

    Fans' Super Excited About Mouni's Appearance: Kulwant Kohli

    "Yes, @Roymouni is coming back. Yay! Ekta ma'am just a suggestion why not bring @adaa1nonly also back? Sumitra and Shesha Vs Shivangi and Bela. OMG!! it will be epic @ektaravikapoor."

    Akanksha Mehta

    "The Queen is back 😎 😎 The real naagin @Roymouni no one can compete with her. I'm so glad that she's back..it all started with her and it will end with her. #Naagin3."

    Sapna & Azmathullah

    Sapna Yadav: We guessed ...we know she is Mouni ...2seasins ki best naagin ..thank u so much finally aap shivangi ki story dikha rage ho.

    Azmathullah: Really mouni Roy is coming back. I very excited 😍😍😍😍😍😍

    Radhika, Linda & Saket

    Radhika: Waiting to watch the finale episode💃💃💃😍😍 #MouniRoy 🙌#BeHir 🙌💃

    Linda: Yay Mouni is coming...cant wait for her entry.

    Saket: Let's rejoice... I will be watching Nagin after a long only for mouny Roy.

    @surbhixchandna

    "Ma'am! Don't keep so much of suspense! This is giving me goosebumps. I hope mouni is back❤️@Roymouni @ektaravikapoor @SurbhiJtweets #Naagin3 #Naagin."

    View this post on Instagram

    All d #nagin fans ....wear ur seatbelts the craziest finale of the season is coming !!!! ... this may Bela is going to get help from a strange benefactor n an unfinished story will reach d most dramatic. End !!! Ppl who follow the #nagin universe SHE IS COMING !!!! #keepguessing #queenofnagins

    A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektaravikapoor) on Apr 18, 2019 at 3:11am PDT

    Most Read: Not A Fan Of Game Of Thrones? Here Are 6 Thriller Shows To Binge For This Long Weekend!

    Story first published: Friday, April 19, 2019, 8:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 19, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue