Naagin 3 FINALE Promo: Ekta Asks Fans To Get Ready For CRAZIEST Finale; Hints At Mouni Roy’s Entry!

Ekta Kapoor Announces Shocking Finale; Hints At Mouni’s Entry

Ekta wrote, "All d #naagin fans ..wear ur seatbelts the craziest finale of d season is coming! dis may Bela is going 2 get help frm a strange benefactor n an unfinished story will reach d most dramatic. End! Ppl who follow d #naagin universe ..SHE IS COMING !!!! #keepguessing #queenofnagins." - (sic)

Fans' Super Excited About Mouni's Appearance: Kulwant Kohli

"Yes, @Roymouni is coming back. Yay! Ekta ma'am just a suggestion why not bring @adaa1nonly also back? Sumitra and Shesha Vs Shivangi and Bela. OMG!! it will be epic @ektaravikapoor."

Akanksha Mehta

"The Queen is back 😎 😎 The real naagin @Roymouni no one can compete with her. I'm so glad that she's back..it all started with her and it will end with her. #Naagin3."

Sapna & Azmathullah

Sapna Yadav: We guessed ...we know she is Mouni ...2seasins ki best naagin ..thank u so much finally aap shivangi ki story dikha rage ho.

Azmathullah: Really mouni Roy is coming back. I very excited 😍😍😍😍😍😍

Radhika, Linda & Saket

Radhika: Waiting to watch the finale episode💃💃💃😍😍 #MouniRoy 🙌#BeHir 🙌💃

Linda: Yay Mouni is coming...cant wait for her entry.

Saket: Let's rejoice... I will be watching Nagin after a long only for mouny Roy.

@surbhixchandna

"Ma'am! Don't keep so much of suspense! This is giving me goosebumps. I hope mouni is back❤️@Roymouni @ektaravikapoor @SurbhiJtweets #Naagin3 #Naagin."