Naagin 3 FINALE Promo: Ekta Asks Fans To Get Ready For CRAZIEST Finale; Hints At Mouni Roy’s Entry!
Naagin 3 that stars Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Rakshanda Khan and others in the lead roles, has been topping the TRP chart since beginning. Of late the show has dropped on the TRP chart. The makers have been trying to keep the viewers hooked to the show by introducing exciting twists and new entries. Now, the makers have announced the season's finale. Ekta Kapoor shared the promo of the finale, which promises exciting twist!
Also, what made fans more excited is the hint of Mouni Roy's appearance in the promo (It has to be recalled that Mouni played the role of Shivangi in Season 1). Check out what Ekta tweeted and fans' reaction. (Watch the finale promo at the end of the slider.)
Ekta Kapoor Announces Shocking Finale; Hints At Mouni’s Entry
Ekta wrote, "All d #naagin fans ..wear ur seatbelts the craziest finale of d season is coming! dis may Bela is going 2 get help frm a strange benefactor n an unfinished story will reach d most dramatic. End! Ppl who follow d #naagin universe ..SHE IS COMING !!!! #keepguessing #queenofnagins." - (sic)
Fans' Super Excited About Mouni's Appearance: Kulwant Kohli
"Yes, @Roymouni is coming back. Yay! Ekta ma'am just a suggestion why not bring @adaa1nonly also back? Sumitra and Shesha Vs Shivangi and Bela. OMG!! it will be epic @ektaravikapoor."
Akanksha Mehta
"The Queen is back 😎 😎 The real naagin @Roymouni no one can compete with her. I'm so glad that she's back..it all started with her and it will end with her. #Naagin3."
Sapna & Azmathullah
Sapna Yadav: We guessed ...we know she is Mouni ...2seasins ki best naagin ..thank u so much finally aap shivangi ki story dikha rage ho.
Azmathullah: Really mouni Roy is coming back. I very excited 😍😍😍😍😍😍
Radhika, Linda & Saket
Radhika: Waiting to watch the finale episode💃💃💃😍😍 #MouniRoy 🙌#BeHir 🙌💃
Linda: Yay Mouni is coming...cant wait for her entry.
Saket: Let's rejoice... I will be watching Nagin after a long only for mouny Roy.
@surbhixchandna
"Ma'am! Don't keep so much of suspense! This is giving me goosebumps. I hope mouni is back❤️@Roymouni @ektaravikapoor @SurbhiJtweets #Naagin3 #Naagin."
