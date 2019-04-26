NOT COOL! Naagin 3 Makers MORPH Avengers Endgame Poster; Fans Mercilessly TROLL Naagin Makers!

Naagin 3 Makers MORPH Avengers Endgame Poster

Both its finale for both Avengers and Naagin 3 and hence the poster! In the poster, Arjun Bijlani, Surbhi Jyoti, Rajat Tokas, KVB, Rakshanda Khan, Pear V Puri Anita Hassanandani and Nikitin Dheer are seen in superhero avatars.

Naagin 3 Is Incomparable To Avengers!

While Naagin 3 fans were excited and praised the creativity, Marvel fans slammed the makers. They feel it is not cool to morph Avenger Poster. The supernatural show is not even close to Avengers! Well, we do agree as the graphics/VFX are horrible and incomparable to the Hollywood movie. It has to be recalled that Sasural Simar Ka makers had copied GoT teaser. Check out the comments!

Fans Comments! Aadish & Jigna

Aadish_shukla: Isse vaahiyat chij zindagi me kuch nhi dekha !

K.jigna: Please don't make fun of Avengers.... you people are not even near to 1%.

Saurav2003_20

"You can't ruin the poster @colorstv, marvel tere parent company ka nahi @disney ka hai and disney owns @startvnetwork so they can do it you don't have any right."

Yash & Rudra

X.yash.z: Need to wash my eyes with harpick now @golu_mollu @maitreevora

Rudratheofficial: Please someone kill me 😂😂😂😂 ... Tutorial: how to burst your eyes 😂😂😂 😂.. I'll try everything now 😂😂

Shreyash, Himanshu & Shiru

S._.h._.r._.e._.y._.a._.s._.h: Don't compare shits with Avengers.

Himanshu_levels_official: Kuch Bhi Matlab aur kahi bhi??? WTF How can u do that with End Game stars?? Can't believe!

Sweetshiru: No comparison between Nagin and Avengers end game.