Naagin 3 To Go Off Air; Kavach 2 To Make A Comeback With Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar & Prachi Desai!

Kavach 2 To Replace Naagin 3!

Apparently, Naagin 3 will be going off air this February (2019). It is being said that Ekta Kapoor is planning to bring Kavach back on small screen. The first season of Kavach that starred Mona Singh, Vivek Dahiya and Mahek Chahel had replaced Naagin 2, now the second season of Kavach will be replacing Naagin 3!

Ram Kapoor & Sakshi Tanwar In Kavach 2?

According to Tellychakkar report, speculations are rife that Mona and Vivek will be replaced by Bade Achhe Lagte Hain jodi, Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar!

Prach Desai To Make A Comeback On TV With Kavach 2!

Also, Prachi Desai, who became household name with Ekta Kapoor's show Kasamh Se and forayed into Bollywood, might make a comeback on the small screen with Kavach.

Sakshi & Prachi To Play Ram’s Wives!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar and Prachi Desai are in talks to star in Kavach 2 in the lead roles. Sakshi will play Ram's character's first wife who will be killed by the family and Prachi will then step in as the second wife."