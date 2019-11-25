Naagin 4 FIRST Promo Out: Nia Sharma & Jasmin Bhasin Fans Super Excited For The Show

Ekta Shares Naagin 4 First Promo

Ekta shared the promo and captioned it, "NAAGIN -BHAGYA KA ZAHREELA KHEL ...coming sooon." In the promo, a goon misbehaves with Nia, who is seen outside a temple. Vijayendra comes to her rescue. But, when he turns back to see Nia, he is surprised to see her dupatta. He is even more shocked to see a serpent beneath the dupatta.

Jasmin, Nia & Vijayendra In Naagin 4

The people in the vicinity run in fear. Later, the serpent is shown as Jasmin. When Vijayendra opens the huge door of a mansion, we get to watch a huge serpent along with Nia and Jasmine trying to attack him. As soon as Ekta shared the promo, fans shared their excitement. Check out a few fan comments.

Shazanamahboob

"I am excited to watch naagin4 brand new cast brand new story might be very intresting let's see hope we see more action more romance more tandav our vish might rock again cant wait to watch her brilliant performance hope rajat too might be part of naagin4 let's see finger crossed."

Sumedha & Jasmin My Universe

Sumedhgomewadikar: So excited to watch 😍😍😍😍😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Jasmin_my_universe: Dam this promo made me mad I'm dam excited #JasNia omg 😍😍.

Praneeth_2595

"Super mam teaser is this season is going so interesting and awesome I'm thinking all seasons are nice nd I'm huge fan of your's naagin series eagerly waiting to watch the show.... 🤗🤗🤗."

Sayantani & Shalin Join The Cast

Meanwhile, Sayantani Ghosh and Shalin Bhanot have also joined the cast. Apparently, the duo are shooting for the show in Rajasthan. Sayantani shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "@shalinbhanot we are just continuing from where we left ...the innocence of our laughter ,the fun of our giggles ,the songs we sing between shots ,the depth of our chats,the ease we feel ... ...it's such a deja vu...it's such a special reunion my buddy ..this journey is a special one n i hope it's a really fulfilling one @ektaravikapoor @muktadhond @shreya_nehal @colorstv ....god bless us all😊🤗😇♥️..."