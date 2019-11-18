Naagin 4: Gathbandhan Actress Dhanak Aka Shruti Sharma Rejects Ekta Kapoor's Show!

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 4 is creating a huge buzz these days. Recently, the producer introduced two naagins - Nia Sharma and Jasmin Bhasin. It is also being said that the original Naagin actress Sayantani Ghosh might play the third naagin. But, there is no confirmation regarding the same. The latest reports suggest that Gathbandhan actress Shurti Sharma was approached to play an important role in the show, but she rejected the offer!

As per a Spotboye report, Shruti has signed a couple of projects and was also approached to play a negative role in Ekta's much-awaited Naagin 4, but hasn't given a nod yet.

A source was quoted by the portal as saying, "Shruti was approached for Naagin 4 and seeing her capabilities as an actor she could have been seen in a negative role. Shruti was approached for the anti-heroine but she hasn't given a nod yet."

When Shruti was asked about the same, she said, "Yes, I was approached for Naagin 4, but due to my prior commitments, I can't do it. I wish Ekta ma'am and the entire team, good luck. Looking forward to associating with them in the near future."

Coming back to Naagin 4, as per source, Nia has begun shooting for the promo of the show. The actress also hinted about the same as she shared a picture of the digital camera on her social media, a few days ago.

Ever since Ekta announced about the show and the naagins, fans are super excited about it.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.

Also Read: Naagin 4: After Nia Sharma, Ekta Kapoor Welcomes Jasmin Bhasin As Second Naagin; More Details