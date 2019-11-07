    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Naagin 4: Is Nia Sharma’s Leaked Picture Morphed?

      Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, will be seen playing a Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 4. Ekta had officially announced the news on Twitter and welcomed the Jamai Raja actress to the world of Naagins. Ever since the announcement, fans are eagerly awaiting Nia's Naagin look. Recently, Nia's look from the show was leaked and the picture went viral on social media. But is the picture real or morphed?

      Several fan pages shared Nia's leaked picture on social media. But let us tell you that the picture is morphed. Nia is seen wearing the same jewellery and almost the same coloured dress as that of Surbhi Jyoti, who was seen in the previous season (Naagin 3).

      Even a few fans feel the same. Take a look at a few comments: soulful_pearbhi: Yr plz don't edit Surbhi Di's pics.

      __zainab__02: Perfect edit just like real well done 💞💞

      Anjali_sood563314: Very good edit firstly tho mujhe lagaa ye real ki picture hain😍 amazing work.

      Abhi_mangera_:Surbhi ka look surbhi ko hi acha lgta he.

      Meanwhile, it is being said that the fourth instalment of the supernatural show will be launched on December 7, 2019, at 8 PM on Colors TV.

      (Social media comments are unedited)

      (Images Source: Instagram)

      Also Read: Diwali 2019: Jennifer Winget, Hina Khan, Nia Sharma & Surbhi - Here Are The Patakas Of TV Industry

