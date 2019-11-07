Naagin 4: Is Nia Sharma’s Leaked Picture Morphed?

Nia Sharma's Picture Morphed!

Several fan pages shared Nia's leaked picture on social media. But let us tell you that the picture is morphed. Nia is seen wearing the same jewellery and almost the same coloured dress as that of Surbhi Jyoti, who was seen in the previous season (Naagin 3).

Fans Edit Surbhi Jyoti's Picture!

Even a few fans feel the same. Take a look at a few comments: soulful_pearbhi: Yr plz don't edit Surbhi Di's pics.

__zainab__02: Perfect edit just like real well done 💞💞

Anjali & Abhi

Anjali_sood563314: Very good edit firstly tho mujhe lagaa ye real ki picture hain😍 amazing work.

Abhi_mangera_:Surbhi ka look surbhi ko hi acha lgta he.

Shika, Abedilani & Sanjana

Even a few fans feel the same. Take a look at a few comments: soulful_pearbhi: Yr plz don't edit Surbhi Di's pics.

__zainab__02: Perfect edit just like real well done 💞💞