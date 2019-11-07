Naagin 4: Is Nia Sharma’s Leaked Picture Morphed?
Nia Sharma, who was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjawan, will be seen playing a Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show, Naagin 4. Ekta had officially announced the news on Twitter and welcomed the Jamai Raja actress to the world of Naagins. Ever since the announcement, fans are eagerly awaiting Nia's Naagin look. Recently, Nia's look from the show was leaked and the picture went viral on social media. But is the picture real or morphed?
Nia Sharma's Picture Morphed!
Several fan pages shared Nia's leaked picture on social media. But let us tell you that the picture is morphed. Nia is seen wearing the same jewellery and almost the same coloured dress as that of Surbhi Jyoti, who was seen in the previous season (Naagin 3).
Fans Edit Surbhi Jyoti's Picture!
Even a few fans feel the same. Take a look at a few comments: soulful_pearbhi: Yr plz don't edit Surbhi Di's pics.
__zainab__02: Perfect edit just like real well done 💞💞
Anjali & Abhi
Anjali_sood563314: Very good edit firstly tho mujhe lagaa ye real ki picture hain😍 amazing work.
Abhi_mangera_:Surbhi ka look surbhi ko hi acha lgta he.
Shika, Abedilani & Sanjana
Even a few fans feel the same. Take a look at a few comments: soulful_pearbhi: Yr plz don't edit Surbhi Di's pics.
__zainab__02: Perfect edit just like real well done 💞💞
Meanwhile, it is being said that the fourth instalment of the supernatural show will be launched on December 7, 2019, at 8 PM on Colors TV.
(Social media comments are unedited)
(Images Source: Instagram)
