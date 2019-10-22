Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Is The NEW Naagin; Actress Thanks Ekta Kapoor For The Opportunity
Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin has been in the news since a long time. The makers are all set to launch the fourth installement. Recently, Naagin 4 makers had released a promo in which two naagins were seen taking the responsibility of saving the 'nagmani' from the evil forces. It was speculated that Puja Banerjee and Krystle D'Souza might play the roles of naagins. But now, Ekta has finally announced the first naagin! Nia Sharma been locked to play the role of a naagin.
Nia Sharma Is The New Naagin
In her tweet, Ekta also revealed the tag line of Naagin 4, which is ‘Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel'. She tweeted, "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon #ShobhaKapoor @BTL_Balaji @tanusridgupta1 @ketansgupta @ChloeJFerns @MuktaDhond."
Nia Thanks Ekta Kapoor
Nia thanked Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity. She tweeted, "And thank you a ‘million' times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯 It's an absolute honor and privilege."
Fans Super Excited To Watch Nia As Naagin
Fans are super happy about the same. A user tweeted, "Ohmy gooooooddddddd 😮😍 she is going to rock it 😎🔥🔥🔥🔥," another user commented, "Wowwwww 😍💃 Nia will Rock it 💃💃"
Fans Comments
A few others commented, "Oh My God😍😍😍😍 Niaaaa💃💃," "Wohoooo 💃💃," "Omgg!! ♥♥♥," "Woooohoooooo super happpyyyyyy can't wait to see you onsecreen alreadyyy 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❣️❣️❣️❣️," "Really excited to see Nia on the show 😍🤩," "woahhhhh ❤️❤️❤️ you gonna rock it".
Well, we are eagerly waiting to know who the second naagin is! Stay locked to this space for the latest updates.
(Social media comments are unedited)
