Naagin 4: Nia Sharma Is The NEW Naagin; Actress Thanks Ekta Kapoor For The Opportunity

Nia Sharma Is The New Naagin

In her tweet, Ekta also revealed the tag line of Naagin 4, which is ‘Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel'. She tweeted, "Welcome to the world of Naagins "Nia Sharma" @Theniasharma #Naagin- Bhagya Kaa Zehreela Khel only on @ColorsTV Coming Soon #ShobhaKapoor @BTL_Balaji @tanusridgupta1 @ketansgupta @ChloeJFerns @MuktaDhond."

Nia Thanks Ekta Kapoor

Nia thanked Ekta Kapoor for the opportunity. She tweeted, "And thank you a ‘million' times for this opportunity @ektaravikapoor 🙏💯 It's an absolute honor and privilege."

Fans Super Excited To Watch Nia As Naagin

Fans are super happy about the same. A user tweeted, "Ohmy gooooooddddddd 😮😍 she is going to rock it 😎🔥🔥🔥🔥." Another user commented, "Wowwwww 😍💃 Nia will Rock it 💃💃"

Fan Comments

A few others commented, "Oh My God😍😍😍😍 Niaaaa💃💃," "Wohoooo 💃💃," "Omgg!! ♥♥♥," "Woooohoooooo super happpyyyyyy can't wait to see you onsecreen alreadyyy 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❣️❣️❣️❣️," "Really excited to see Nia on the show 😍🤩," "woahhhhh ❤️❤️❤️ you gonna rock it".