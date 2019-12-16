Naagin 4: Nia Sharma And Jasmin Bhasin's Supernatural Show Gets Mixed Response

@dipsikharay15

"Praiseworthy ✨Pain, Revenge,anger everything z visible n her voice modulation, expression, dialogue delivery...I feel she be best cast as naagin n #Naagin4 Brinda-Baa relationship ❤️ and VJ asusual good but I don't like fam scenes... Sayantani 👏."

@thrillingstrom

"Jasmin as Nayantara is intriguing. While all this works for the show, the odd repetitiveness of supernatural elements is disappointing. Casting was poor! Naagin ki band bajaa di. #Naagin4 is the worst season of the naagin series. @ektaravikapoor."

@jasminbhasinfan

"Maa ki beti 🌠 They both r just stealing the show undoubtedly n I'm so damn impressed by Nayantara's acting ur more than expectations babe 🔥 When u see someone acting totally different role from wht they have done previously u get more excited! Proud of #JasminBhasin #Naagin4."

@sudeshnaT01

"Just 2 epi & Brinda has already stolen many hearts. She is sweet, caring, loving and protector of the Parekh family. The family doesn't value her but can't work without her help. Her bonding with Baa is special & shares a cute bond with her mother.Overall I loved her ❤️#Naagin4."

Suchitra

"@ColorsTV @ektaravikapoor saw #Naagin4 2nd episode n today episode was really fantastic. I just loved it. Every actors were fantastic today episode. @veejay_k @Theniasharma superb 👏 characters #Dev n #Brinda. U guys killed it today episode. So sweet Jodi n loved ur Chamistry😘."

Saiyara

"If anyone can save the show, it's undoubtedly Sayantani Ghosh . Other casts look funny. And naagin is not a comedy show 🤧. Jasmin tried but i mean her dialogue delivery just doesn't fit in. Bad choice ekta ! #Naagin4."

Naagin 4: Our Review

Story: The story of the show is the same in all seasons. There's nothing new in it - a naagin tries to get to the family (on whom she wants to seek revenge) and gets married to the son of the main member of the family, who is the culprit and eventually falls in love with him.

Actors' Performances: Nia and Sayantani have performed brilliantly well. It is Jasmin who needs to work on her character. She doesn't look like a naagin. Also, too many family members are shown, which looks crowded and confused [A few actors/characters) are very annoying.]

VFX also needs to be worked upon! Too many snakes (that were shown in the desert), the storm and the temple, especially, looked too artificial.

(Social media posts are not edited)