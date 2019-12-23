    Best Of 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Naagin 4 Star Nia Sharma Wishes Co-Star Ravi Dubey On His Birthday With An Adorable Message

      Today happens to be Jamai Raja fame Ravi Dubey’s birthday. The television star is being flooded with lovely messages from fans, friends and well-wishers all over social media. On the happy occasion, his former co-star and dear friend, Nia Sharma shared the sweetest wish for him.

      Fans have always been in love with Nia and Ravi's on-screen chemistry on the show Jamai Raja. And now, the duo’s making us half in love with their off-screen fun banter on social media. Nia took to her Instagram account and shared a 'love-hate’ post on Ravi’s birthday. She wrote, "The Man I always love to hate but also respect the most is @ravidubey2312!! Happiest Birthday Raviiiii .. may our bond remain till eternity.. waiting to drive your X7 coz it’s mine too."

      The Naagin 4 star is not the only one to have posted a message for the handsome hunk. Ravi’s wife Sargun Mehta also posted an adorable picture of them together and wrote "Tu toh suraj hai badi, khud ko jala kar bhi sabko roshni deta hai. Tujhse hum sab mein chamak hai. par tujhse zyaada tej , tyjhse zyaada roshni aur kissi mein nahi. Happy birthday mere solar system ke sun. @ravidubey2312." (sic)

      Ravi Dubey has been a part of many hit shows such as Doli Saja Ke, Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar, Saas Bina Sasural and Jamai Raja to name a few. On the other hand, Nia Sharma is currently seen as Brinda in Ekta Kapoor's super successful show Naagin 4.

      Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 20:16 [IST]
