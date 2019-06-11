Naagin 4: Vivek Dahiya Approached; Is Hina Khan New Naagin?; Actors’ Responses Will Surprise You!

Who Is New Naagin?

Many speculated that Surbhi Chandna might be the new naagin as the channel tagged her in their posts. Recently, a Spotboye report suggested that the makers have approached Hina Khan for the fourth season.

Will Hina Play Naagin In Naagin 4?

When the entertainment portal asked the actress if she is doing the show, she said, "Ekta Kapoor is the right person to answer this question. When asked again, she repeated her statement. She neither denied it nor confirmed doing the show. So there might be possibility of her doing the show.

Vivek Dahiya In Naagin 4!

On the other hand, according to Pinkvilla report, Qayamat Ki Raat actor Vivek Dahiya has been approached to play the lead role on the show as he was previously seen in a few Balaji shows.

Vivek’s Response On Being Approached For Naagin 4

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The makers are considering many names to be a part of Naagin 4. Given that Vivek has previously been a part many Balaji shows, the makers are keen to cast him as the lead but everything is currently on a very primary stage." Surprisingly, Vivek said that he hasn't been approached as yet!