Naagin, Daayan, Nazar & Other BIZARRE & DISASTROUS Supernatural Shows That Are Dominating TV!

Naagin

As the name suggests, Naagin is the story of naagins struggle and revenge. The show has icchadari naagins (who can change avatars whenever they want to), nevlas, mornis and what not! The complete family has some or the other connections with nags!

Nazar

Another show, Nazar that stars Monalisa, is about the story of a 250 year old life-force sucking vampire-like creature daayan, who uses witchcraft. The daayan kill people and steal their age which keeps her young and beautiful. There is sarpika, two-headed daayan, Trishanku-Lohk, Swapna-Lohk and many more!

Divya Drashti

Divya Drashti is the story of two sisters, who separated at a young age. Drishti is gifted with super powers, while Divya has the power to change it. Then enters Pisachini, who is funny and glamourous! Her dialogue, ‘P silent baaki saab violent,' is being loved by fans!

Other Shows

Not just these shows, even in popular shows like Sasural Simar Ka (where Simar turns fly), Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Brahmarakshas, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and many other popular shows - daayans, ghosts, black magic were introduced to increase TRPs. Because such shows are doing good on TRP chart, the channel is coming up with new supernatural shows and introducing such twists on other shows.

Supernatural Shows Not Only Make Us Laugh But Also Irritate Us!

Well, we wonder what's attracting the viewers to these shows. The poor VFX, illogical scenes, disastrous and bizarre tracks not only make us laugh, but also irritate us! Take a look at few viewers comments who find these shows utter non-sense!

Fans Comments: Supernatural Show Spread Negativity

ejf_and_parth_ki_deewani: Kiya Hoga star plus ab ahista ahista janwaro Ka channel huwa ja rha hai phly colors tha ab star plus.

shah_rukh_zuda: These dramas are spreading negativity

They Make Us Laugh Out Loud With Worst VFX!

pr_prakritiakuli95: 😂😂😂😂 @starplus discovery channel kabse bann gya

mursal.htx: I wish I could magic some free jewelry 😂🤩 (Divya Drishti promo which introduces Pichachini)

_ajx100: @kaurnavjot1298 you have to watch this till the end, you'll die laughing 😂

Supernatural Shows Are Over-rated!

roshh687: Idk what do people love so much in these over rated supernatural shows🤷♀️🤦♀️

full_moon_poorvi: Bakwas show.. why star plus making these kind of shows kayamat Nazar Divydrashti all will flop.

Non-sense Shows!

srayo98: I agree with full moon y star plus is comming with all ths nonsce shows..

biswasgopa: Seriously!!!!! Nagin, dayen, chudail kiya kam thi ITV me ki ab pishachini la rahe ho?????

No Logic!

marcusfernandez5 (for Nazar): This episode was so stupid. They were standing in water. The so called zombies had expressions like they were getting hurt, whereas zombies are already dead creatures and zombies don't die in water. Seriously what were the writers thinking 😐