Naagin Star Arjun Bijlani's Mother-In-Law Tanuja Swami Passes Away

Actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha Bijlani have suffered a major setback in their personal life. Arjun’s mother in law, Mrs. Tanuja Swami passed away today after having battled a prolonged illness. The actor took to social media to share the sad news.

Arjun wrote, “This is how I will always remember u smiling with all your heart. Love u and I wish I could u express how much u will be missed. U fought and fought like a warrior till the end again with a smile. And u don’t worry the promise I made u I will keep it. Love u always. RIP sasoo maa”.

After the actor broke the news, he received a barrage of supportive messages from fans and well-wishers. Arjun’s Naagin co-star Mouni Roy wrote, “I am so so sorry for Neha & all of your loss ...” Bijlani’s Miley Jab Hum Tum co-actors also commented on the post. Mohit Sehgal said, “We will miss u aunty” while Sanaya Irani wrote, “RIP Aunty you will be missed. Strength to the family”.

Mrs. Swami was last seen in a rare appearance on TV on the show Dance Deewane. She appeared on the reality show as a surprise for son in law Arjun, who was hosting the show. Arjun has been a part of many successful serials like Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjavan to name a few.

May Mrs. Tanuja Swami's soul rest in peace!