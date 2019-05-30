Naamkaran’s Aditi Rathore & Ex Shreedhan To Participate In Nach Baliye 9; Disha & Tiger To Judge?

Aly & Natasa

We had also reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni has been approached for the show along with his ex-Natasa Stankovic. Natasha also shared a video in which she and Aly were seen dancing. Looks like the actors have started rehearsing already!

Aditi & Shreedhan

As per Spotboye report, Naamkaran actress Aditi Rathore and her ex-boyfriend Shreedhan Singh have been approached for the dance reality show. But it seems that things are not finalised yet.

Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh

Apart from the above mentioned jodi, another ex-couple, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been considered for the show. It is also said that the couple have also said yes!

Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik

As per the entertainment portal's report, husband-wife Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilak have been confirmed to participate on the dance reality. The duo had earlier shared screen space on the show, Chhoti Bahu.

Tiger & Disha To Judge

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor were said to be in talks for the show. Now, there are speculations that alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might judge the show. However, the channel hasn't confirmed regarding the same yet.