    Naamkaran’s Aditi Rathore & Ex Shreedhan To Participate In Nach Baliye 9; Disha & Tiger To Judge?

    By
    |

    Star Plus' dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 has been creating a lot of buzz these days, especially regarding the judges, hosts and celebrity participants. It was said that the makers are making a lot of changes to keep the curiosity among the audiences. Recently, there were reports of the makers approaching Salman Khan to judge the show. It was also said that Jennifer Winget might co-host the show with Sunil Grover. But of late, there have been reports that Jennifer might be replaced with Sunil Grover or Maniesh Paul.

    Aly & Natasa

    We had also reported that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Aly Goni has been approached for the show along with his ex-Natasa Stankovic. Natasha also shared a video in which she and Aly were seen dancing. Looks like the actors have started rehearsing already!

    Aditi & Shreedhan

    As per Spotboye report, Naamkaran actress Aditi Rathore and her ex-boyfriend Shreedhan Singh have been approached for the dance reality show. But it seems that things are not finalised yet.

    Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh

    Apart from the above mentioned jodi, another ex-couple, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh have been considered for the show. It is also said that the couple have also said yes!

    Abhinav Shukla & Rubina Dilaik

    As per the entertainment portal's report, husband-wife Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilak have been confirmed to participate on the dance reality. The duo had earlier shared screen space on the show, Chhoti Bahu.

    Tiger & Disha To Judge

    Earlier, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and Kareena Kapoor were said to be in talks for the show. Now, there are speculations that alleged couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani might judge the show. However, the channel hasn't confirmed regarding the same yet.

    Bigg Boss 13: Ankita Lokhande, Devoleena, Rakhi & Others Approached; Female Co-host To Join Salman!

    Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 20:22 [IST]
