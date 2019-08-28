English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Naamkaran’s Nalini Negi Accuses Roommate Of Brutally Hitting Her; Says She Almost Killed Her!

    By
    |

    Nalini Negi, who became a household name with the show Naamkaran, got into big trouble because of her roommate and her mother. In an interview to Spotboye, Nalini revealed that she was brutally hit by her roommate Preeti Rana and her mother, Snehalata Rana. Apparently, the incident took place a few days ago when Nalini asked Preeti to vacate the house as her parents were planning to visit her soon.

    It is also being reported that the actress has also filed an FIR against them at Oshiwara police station.

    Nalini Negi Narrates The Horrific Incident

    Nalini Negi Narrates The Horrific Incident

    As per the report, Nalini and Preeti used to stay together a few years ago. But the actress moved out to stay alone in a flat, in Oshiwara. Since Preeti was unable to find a place for herself, she requested Nalini if she could stay with her for a few weeks until she finds a flat.

    Why Nalini Allowed Preeti To Stay With Her?

    Why Nalini Allowed Preeti To Stay With Her?

    Nalini accepted her request as she thought that it was a matter of a few weeks and since she was staying in a 2 BHK flat, her privacy too was not compromised. Also, her parents were not in town as they were at her sister's place in Delhi.

    Preeti’s Mother Started Staying With Them

    Preeti’s Mother Started Staying With Them

    When the actress asked Preeti to vacate as her parents were visiting her and needs the spare room for them, she initially agreed. But after a few days, Preeti's mother started staying with them.

    Preeti’s Mother Started Using Foul Language

    Preeti’s Mother Started Using Foul Language

    Nalini told the entertainment portal, "I thought maybe she (Preeti's mother) has come to help Preeti in moving out. However, last week, she started arguing with me regarding randomly as I was leaving for gym with my friend. I asked her what the matter is but she refused to calm down and started using foul language."

    Preeti & Her Mother Attacked Her With A Glass

    Preeti & Her Mother Attacked Her With A Glass

    "Next thing I know is she calls her daughter Preeti and starts complaining that I have been talking to her with disrespect. Preeti arrived and she too started yelling at me. While I was trying to explain Preeti what the matter was, her mother attacked me with a glass. I lost control and then both of them jumped on me and started hitting me brutally. They almost killed me."

    ‘They Had Plans Of Ruining My Face Since I Am An Actress’

    ‘They Had Plans Of Ruining My Face Since I Am An Actress’

    The Naamkaran actress also added that it was Preeti and her mother's plan to destroy her face as she is an actress. She said, "I was shocked that someone's mother hit me. She was the one provoking violence. Later, I realised that they had plans of ruining my face since I am an actress."

    Most Read: Erica Fernandes & Parth Samthaan Chill In Maldives; Dance To 'Senorita' Song (PICS)

    More NAAMKARAN News

    Read more about: nalini negi naamkaran
    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 18:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 28, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue