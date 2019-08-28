Naamkaran’s Nalini Negi Accuses Roommate Of Brutally Hitting Her; Says She Almost Killed Her!

Nalini Negi Narrates The Horrific Incident

As per the report, Nalini and Preeti used to stay together a few years ago. But the actress moved out to stay alone in a flat, in Oshiwara. Since Preeti was unable to find a place for herself, she requested Nalini if she could stay with her for a few weeks until she finds a flat.

Why Nalini Allowed Preeti To Stay With Her?

Nalini accepted her request as she thought that it was a matter of a few weeks and since she was staying in a 2 BHK flat, her privacy too was not compromised. Also, her parents were not in town as they were at her sister's place in Delhi.

Preeti’s Mother Started Staying With Them

When the actress asked Preeti to vacate as her parents were visiting her and needs the spare room for them, she initially agreed. But after a few days, Preeti's mother started staying with them.

Preeti’s Mother Started Using Foul Language

Nalini told the entertainment portal, "I thought maybe she (Preeti's mother) has come to help Preeti in moving out. However, last week, she started arguing with me regarding randomly as I was leaving for gym with my friend. I asked her what the matter is but she refused to calm down and started using foul language."

Preeti & Her Mother Attacked Her With A Glass

"Next thing I know is she calls her daughter Preeti and starts complaining that I have been talking to her with disrespect. Preeti arrived and she too started yelling at me. While I was trying to explain Preeti what the matter was, her mother attacked me with a glass. I lost control and then both of them jumped on me and started hitting me brutally. They almost killed me."

‘They Had Plans Of Ruining My Face Since I Am An Actress’

The Naamkaran actress also added that it was Preeti and her mother's plan to destroy her face as she is an actress. She said, "I was shocked that someone's mother hit me. She was the one provoking violence. Later, I realised that they had plans of ruining my face since I am an actress."