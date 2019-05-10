Naamkaran's Zain-Aditi's Fans Send Hate Messages To EBSS' Tanvi! Here's What Zain-Shrenu Have To Say

Tanvi Gets Hate Messages From Zain-Aditi Fans!

It is being said that Tanvi Dogra, who plays the role of Kavya (Zain's wife on the show), has been getting a lot of hate messages from Zain and Aditi's fans! She has been trolled for her chemistry with Zain and his fans do not want him to be seen with any other actresses than Aditi!

Tanvi's Reaction On Hate Messages

When Tanvi was asked as to how she reacts to these hate messages, she told Spotboye, "I feel social media has given a platform to the people where they can express themselves and say anything what they want to. There will be opinions I know and nowadays it's common for a public figure to receive backlash for anything they say or do. It's not something new actually but of course at the same time it is sad and disturbing. Eventually, haters are going to hate, so I just try to ignore such comments."

'We Can't Be Paired Opposite Same Actors Again & Again'

She further added, "I feel that at the end of it, we all are co-actors. This is our job, this is our profession and this is how the industry works and the audience demands it and we respect that. Of course we can't be paired opposite the same actor again and again."

Fans Get Emotional Attached To A Pair

"The fans definitely connect with the ongoing pair and they become so emotionally attached to a pair that they want them to team up in real life too. And that is the reason why it becomes difficult for them to accept the actor with someone else in another show. I understand that but ultimately the channel decides this and you and I don't have any role to play it actually."

Tanvi Adds...

She also asked the viewers to give some time to showcase their chemistry. The actress says, "I would say that I haven't shared a good amount of screen space with him yet. But the characters also right now don't require much chemistry between us. It's more of a friendship zone at the moment. So you never know what it leads to in the future."

Zain & Shrenu Ask Fan Clubs To Unite & Support Them

Zain and Shrenu have also asked the fan clubs to unite and support them. They told Tellychakkar, "We would like to request all the fan clubs of actors working in the show to unite and become one. I understand that you may like us with our previous co-stars, but now that we're working for this show together, please unite."