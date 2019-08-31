Naamkaran’s Zain Imam Approached For Beyhadh 2; To Romance Jennifer Winget!
Fans are super excited ever since Jennifer Winget announced about Beyhadh 2. They are eagerly waiting to know whom the makers are roping in alongside the gorgeous actress. Earlier, there were reports that Naamkaran actor Viraf Patel will be seen romancing Jennifer and his character will have a twist. As per the latest report, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna actor Zain Imam has been approached for the show. Interestingly, Zain too was a part of Naamkaran.
As per the TOI report, Zain is in talks with Beyhadh 2 makers to play the male lead opposite Jennifer.
Beyhadh 2 Story
The report also suggests that Beyhadh 2 will be a revenge story - Jennifer will fall in love with an older guy (Viraf), who has a son (Zain). Viraf's character will dump Jennifer, who will seek revenge by falling in love with Zain's character.
Jennifer’s Character To Seek Revenge
A source associated with the show was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The storyline of the second season is quite interesting. Jennifer will fall in love with a much older guy with children, but he will dump her eventually. She will return to take revenge with him by falling in love with his son."
Viraf To Play Zain’s Father!
"While Viraf Patel is being considered to play the father, we have approached Zain to portray the son. We are expecting the deal to materialise soon and have him on board. It's a positive character and he will play a suave and innocent guy from an industrialist family."
Beyhadh Makers Waiting For EBSS To End!
It is also being said that the makers of Jennifer's show are waiting for Zain's show, EBSS to end. But, it is now being said that the show has got an extension as the new show (Namah) that is to replace EBSS is not ready to go on-air yet.
Fan Reactions
While a few fans are happy with Zain being roped in for the show, JenShad fans are still hoping that the makers bring Harshad Chopda on board. A fan wrote, "Jenni and Zain's pair will look super hot if the news is true😍🔥🔥 #Beyhadh2 #Beyhadh," Another fan tweeted, "#JenShad all we want #Beyhadh2WithJenShad." - (sic)
Most Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 Brings Sony TV To 2nd Spot; Kasautii Out Of TRP Race