Naamkaran’s Zain Imam Approached For Beyhadh 2; To Romance Jennifer Winget!

Beyhadh 2 Story

The report also suggests that Beyhadh 2 will be a revenge story - Jennifer will fall in love with an older guy (Viraf), who has a son (Zain). Viraf's character will dump Jennifer, who will seek revenge by falling in love with Zain's character.

Jennifer’s Character To Seek Revenge

A source associated with the show was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "The storyline of the second season is quite interesting. Jennifer will fall in love with a much older guy with children, but he will dump her eventually. She will return to take revenge with him by falling in love with his son."

Viraf To Play Zain’s Father!

"While Viraf Patel is being considered to play the father, we have approached Zain to portray the son. We are expecting the deal to materialise soon and have him on board. It's a positive character and he will play a suave and innocent guy from an industrialist family."

Beyhadh Makers Waiting For EBSS To End!

It is also being said that the makers of Jennifer's show are waiting for Zain's show, EBSS to end. But, it is now being said that the show has got an extension as the new show (Namah) that is to replace EBSS is not ready to go on-air yet.

Fan Reactions

While a few fans are happy with Zain being roped in for the show, JenShad fans are still hoping that the makers bring Harshad Chopda on board. A fan wrote, "Jenni and Zain's pair will look super hot if the news is true😍🔥🔥 #Beyhadh2 #Beyhadh," Another fan tweeted, "#JenShad all we want #Beyhadh2WithJenShad." - (sic)