      Nach Baliye 9: After Ahmed Khan's Rude Comments, Choreographers Boycott Show!

      The ninth season of the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye is being considered the most controversial one. Be it Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh's fight or judges Ahmed Khan and Raveena Tandon's arguments with the contestants - the show has been in the news for all the wrong reasons right from the beginning. As per the latest reports, the choreographers have boycotted the show after Ahmed's rude comments.

      As per a Spotboye report, the shoot for the semi-finale has begun and three performances are already over. But, it is being said that five choreographers - Vaibhav Ghuge, Amardeep Singh Natt, Yash Pandya, Subhash-Macedon D'Mello and Anuradha Iyenger - refused to come on sets. The reason for the same is said to be Ahmed's rude comments for the two jodis' (Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary) performances.

      For the uninitiated, Ahmed was not happy with Anita-Rohit and Prince-Yuvika's performances during the face-off that happened last week. In the wake of the same, Ahmed not only made rude comments but also called their act 'zero'. It was then the choreographers decided to unite and take a stand.

      According to Spotboye's latest report, after four hours of relentless cajoling and convincing, the choreographers finally returned to the sets. It seems judge Raveena Tandon, host Maniesh Paul and the senior management team managed to convince the choreographers and got them back on the sets.

