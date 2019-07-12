Nach Baliye 9: After Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar-Abigail Shoot For Premiere Episode!
The most-awaited dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to hit the television screens soon! The season will be grand as Salman Khan will be producing the show and unique because of the concept of ex-couples participating. It is being said that Salman's muse, Waluscha De Souza will be hosting the show along with Maniesh Paul. Also, Bollywood diva, Raveena Tandon will be seen judging the show along with choreographer Ahmed Khan. The countdown has already begun and the contestants have started prepping-up.
Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal
Recently, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Singh and Anita Hassanandani went club hopping - a unique way to promote the show. As we revealed earlier, the winners and runner-ups of the previous season will be performing at the grand premiere. Mohit Sehgal had shared a post snapped with Sanaya Irani from Nach Baliye rehearsal shoot.
Sanam Johar & Abigail Pande
Now, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande were seen rehearsing for the premiere episode. They will be seen performing on a hot air balloon. Sanam was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Our performance had a hot air balloon as a part of it! After years of experience, I have reached a level of confidence."
Sanam & Abigail To Perform On Hot Air Balloon
"However, Abigail got a bit nervous as we had to perform with the hot air balloon being suspended from the top of the stage. I am sure that the audience will love our act more than the fun we had while performing."
Sanam Feels Nostalgic
He further said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the grand premiere for this year's Nach Baliye 9 with Abigail Pande. After being the runner-up on the last edition, it is an honor to be a part of it, as all our memories came rushing back from two years ago. Nostalgia is the word!"
(Images Source: Instagram)
