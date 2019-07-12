Nach Baliye 9: After Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Sanam Johar-Abigail Shoot For Premiere Episode!

Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal

Recently, Urvashi Dholakia, Vishal Singh and Anita Hassanandani went club hopping - a unique way to promote the show. As we revealed earlier, the winners and runner-ups of the previous season will be performing at the grand premiere. Mohit Sehgal had shared a post snapped with Sanaya Irani from Nach Baliye rehearsal shoot.

Now, Sanam Johar and Abigail Pande were seen rehearsing for the premiere episode. They will be seen performing on a hot air balloon. Sanam was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Our performance had a hot air balloon as a part of it! After years of experience, I have reached a level of confidence."

"However, Abigail got a bit nervous as we had to perform with the hot air balloon being suspended from the top of the stage. I am sure that the audience will love our act more than the fun we had while performing."

He further said, "I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of the grand premiere for this year's Nach Baliye 9 with Abigail Pande. After being the runner-up on the last edition, it is an honor to be a part of it, as all our memories came rushing back from two years ago. Nostalgia is the word!"