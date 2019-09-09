Nach Baliye 9: Ahmed Khan Blasts Natasa; Says It’s An Insult For All Of Us; Sunny Deol Advises Her!

Recently, we had revealed that Aly Goni's ex Natasa Stankovic forgot her steps and froze on Nach Baliye 9 stage. It was said that she even exited the stage which made the judges furious and they subsequently, blasted the couple. The episode was aired yesterday (September 8), which had Sunny Deol, his son Karan Deol and newbie Sahher Bambba as special guests. If you missed the episode, here's what exactly happened.

It so happened that Natasa and Aly performed to the song 'Chikni Chameli' by doing robotics. However, in the middle of the act, Natasa forgot her steps. Although the duo continued to perform, after the act, when Raveena asked Aly and Natasa what went wrong, Natasa was teary-eyed and left the stage.

This obviously didn't go well with judge Ahmed Khan. He lashed out at the actress when Aly tried to explain to him about Natasa. Ahmed told Aly that Natasa has done a mistake and instead of facing it, she is running away from it. He added, "Hum kisse baat kare. Sunny sir hai yaar, all seniors are there, new kids are here ... what are you guys doing? It's an insult yaar, hum sab ke liye. Ek tho galti karo and phir, you can't face it!"

Ahmed was so angry that he even threatened to eliminate them. But Raveena interfered and told that they won't continue until Natasa returns. After 25 minutes, when Natasa returned to the stage, Raveena and Sunny advised her and said that it's okay to commit a mistake but accepting it is more important.

Ahmed gave her the least points, and the duo ended up receiving 27.5% (average) points. Maniesh tried to lighten up the mood by joking that Aly and Natasa's score reminded him of his Maths score.

Most Read: Is Jasmin Bhasin Replacing Hina Khan As Komolika In Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2?