Nach Baliye 9: Ahmed Khan Miffed With Urvashi Dholakia; Makes A SHOCKING Statement!

Ahmed Khan Miffed With Urvashi Dholakia

For the uninitiated, post her exit, Urvashi had given statements that the show is 'biased' and it has ‘more drama than dance'. These statements haven't gone well with the judges, especially Ahmed Khan. According to a Spotboye report, Urvashi and Ahmed get into a heated argument as they came face to face.

Anuj & Urvashi Resume Shoot

According to the report, Urvashi and Anuj shot for their act on September 9. A source from the set revealed to the entertainment portal that the actress got into an argument while shooting for the episode.

Ahmed Felt Urvashi Is Not Respecting The Stage

The source revealed, "Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show and the reason she gave was that, she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage."

Ahmed Makes Shocking Statement

"The ace choreographer-turned-director told Urvashi that if that's the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away," the source revealed. Well, this is quite shocking statement!

Maniesh Tries To Cut The Argument

Everyone was surprised with this and the host Maniesh Paul apparently tried to cut the argument by saying that he is sure that no professional artist would do that. Urvashi agreed to Maniesh and said that she will never compromise on her work.