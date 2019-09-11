Nach Baliye 9: Ahmed Khan Miffed With Urvashi Dholakia; Makes A SHOCKING Statement!
Nach Baliye 9 will see the re-entries of exes - Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva and Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh. They will be seen as wild card entries along with two other new jodis - Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani. Apparently, Urvashi was little reluctant to re-enter as she had displeasure against the show after her and Anuj's eviction, but since their contract binds them, she had no option but to return to the stage.
Also, we had revealed that Anuj expressed his annoyance as he was addressed as Urvashi's ex, while Urvashi expressed her disappointment over show's format to the judges. Post their re-entry, Ahmed Khan and Urvashi will be seen getting into an argument. Read on to know what exactly happened!
Ahmed Khan Miffed With Urvashi Dholakia
For the uninitiated, post her exit, Urvashi had given statements that the show is 'biased' and it has ‘more drama than dance'. These statements haven't gone well with the judges, especially Ahmed Khan. According to a Spotboye report, Urvashi and Ahmed get into a heated argument as they came face to face.
Anuj & Urvashi Resume Shoot
According to the report, Urvashi and Anuj shot for their act on September 9. A source from the set revealed to the entertainment portal that the actress got into an argument while shooting for the episode.
Ahmed Felt Urvashi Is Not Respecting The Stage
The source revealed, "Urvashi expressed her opinion on returning to the show and the reason she gave was that, she was contractually bound, and this miffed Ahmed Khan as he felt the actress is not respecting the stage."
Ahmed Makes Shocking Statement
"The ace choreographer-turned-director told Urvashi that if that's the case, they should probably give a bad performance and get eliminated right away," the source revealed. Well, this is quite shocking statement!
Maniesh Tries To Cut The Argument
Everyone was surprised with this and the host Maniesh Paul apparently tried to cut the argument by saying that he is sure that no professional artist would do that. Urvashi agreed to Maniesh and said that she will never compromise on her work.
