Nach Baliye 9: Ahmed Khan MIFFED With Vishal Singh & Madhurima Tuli; Refuses To Give Scores!
This season's Nach Baliye is considered as one of the most controversial! The show has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, we had reported about Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's ugly fight. It was said that the couple fought like wild animals during their rehearsal and also hurt themselves. As per the latest report, the couple has now angered Ahmed Khan, who refused to give them the scores!
Madhurima Forgets Steps & Walks Out Of The Stage
According to a Pinkvilla report, during the recent shoot of the show, Madhurima forgot her steps while performing and walked out mid-performance. This angered Ahmed Khan.
After Madhurima Returned, Vishal Forgot The Steps
But later, Madhurima returned to perform, but, this time, Vishal forgot his steps! Ahmed was miffed with the couple's behaviour, but allowed them to perform again. However, he refused to give them scores.
Ahmed Khan Miffed With ViRima & Doesn’t Give Scores
A source revealed, "Yet again, Madhurima and Vishal landed in trouble as Madhurima forgot her steps and walked off and when she returned to perform, things did not work out. Their act really irked judge Ahmed Khan and the couple was not accorded any marks." This will put them in the danger zone. We wonder if they will be eliminated next!
Avinash & Palak To Be Eliminated
Meanwhile, there are reports that Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, who entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wild card jodi, will be eliminated in the upcoming episode. A source told HT, "Though not brilliant dancers, Avinash and Palak did showcase strong chemistry on the stage. Since most contestants have had a long journey, they have not only become ace dancers but also found a huge fan base. Being wild cards, Avinash and Palak needed time to match up to others. While the two were upset to leave the stage so early, they put up a smiling front, as they bid goodbye to the team."
Pooja Banerjee’s Message For Audiences
On the other hand, Pooja Banerjee, who also had entered the house as a wild card contestant along with her husband Sandeep Sejawal, had to quit the show due to a severe injury. The actress shared a lengthy message and revealed she is recovering now. She also asked the audiences to appreciate ‘artists' hard work instead of being extremely harsh on them.
That's me 10 days after that nasty fall.. With multiple fractures in my right wrist , elbow fracture in the left arm, a ligament tear on my left leg and a surgery, still smiling... I am on the road to recovery and shall recover soon as well but all this while in the hospital I kept wondering why me?? Why did I had go through all of this and am still looking for the answer, probably I'll get it later in life... But all I have to say right now is that we all artists and entertainers put a lot of effort to entertain our audience it would be really great if our audience can for once be appreciative towards our efforts instead of being extremely harsh. Thank you! Thank you for all the love you all have been sending all this while 💓
