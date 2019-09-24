Nach Baliye 9: Ahmed Khan MIFFED With Vishal Singh & Madhurima Tuli; Refuses To Give Scores!

Madhurima Forgets Steps & Walks Out Of The Stage

According to a Pinkvilla report, during the recent shoot of the show, Madhurima forgot her steps while performing and walked out mid-performance. This angered Ahmed Khan.

After Madhurima Returned, Vishal Forgot The Steps

But later, Madhurima returned to perform, but, this time, Vishal forgot his steps! Ahmed was miffed with the couple's behaviour, but allowed them to perform again. However, he refused to give them scores.

Ahmed Khan Miffed With ViRima & Doesn’t Give Scores

A source revealed, "Yet again, Madhurima and Vishal landed in trouble as Madhurima forgot her steps and walked off and when she returned to perform, things did not work out. Their act really irked judge Ahmed Khan and the couple was not accorded any marks." This will put them in the danger zone. We wonder if they will be eliminated next!

Avinash & Palak To Be Eliminated

Meanwhile, there are reports that Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani, who entered Nach Baliye 9 as a wild card jodi, will be eliminated in the upcoming episode. A source told HT, "Though not brilliant dancers, Avinash and Palak did showcase strong chemistry on the stage. Since most contestants have had a long journey, they have not only become ace dancers but also found a huge fan base. Being wild cards, Avinash and Palak needed time to match up to others. While the two were upset to leave the stage so early, they put up a smiling front, as they bid goodbye to the team."

Pooja Banerjee’s Message For Audiences

On the other hand, Pooja Banerjee, who also had entered the house as a wild card contestant along with her husband Sandeep Sejawal, had to quit the show due to a severe injury. The actress shared a lengthy message and revealed she is recovering now. She also asked the audiences to appreciate ‘artists' hard work instead of being extremely harsh on them.