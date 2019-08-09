English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nach Baliye 9: Ahmed Calls Vishal-Madhurima 'Kabir Singh' Jodi, Govinda Gives SHOCKING Reaction!

    By
    |

    As everyone is aware, this time, Nach Baliye has both couples and ex-couples participating. While the couples have already impressed the viewers and are trying their best to show off their dancing skills, ex-couples are making a lot of noise for their fights on the sets - especially Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. Although Vishal and Madhurima are giving some wonderful performances, Vishal's behaviour towards Madhurima has shocked many.

    Recently, the channel shared a glimpse of the upcoming act of the couple. While Ahmed was all praise, Govinda's comment on their relationship will leave you shocked.

    Ahmed Compares Vishal-Madhurima To ‘Kabir Singh’ Jodi

    In a video shared by Star Plus, judge Ahmed Khan is quite impressed with Madhurima and Vishal's performance. He compares Madhurima-Vishal to Kabir Singh jodi.

    Govinda Makes A Shocking Comment

    But, Govinda interrupts him and says that he differs with him. He then goes on to say that nobody should be forced to stay in a relationship. He says being in a relationship with multiple partners and calling it love is not love and he hates such people.

    Vishal Doesn’t Look Pleased With Govinda’s Comment

    Govinda's comments leave everyone shocked. Vishal too doesn't seem pleased with the special guest's comment. Well, this is just a glimpse. We will have to watch the episode to know what exactly happened and did Govinda comment on ViRima's relationship or was his comment meant about ‘Kabir Singh'!

    Urvashi Dholakia Has Got A Nickname!

    Meanwhile, Urvashi Dholakia, who is performing with her ex Anuj Sachdeva, has also been in the news as they have been in the danger zone twice. But the duo was saved both times. As per a Pinkvilla report, Urvashi has got a nickname for the same reason!

    Urvashi Is Called ‘Anaconda’ On Sets

    A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "Urvashi Dholakia is called ‘Anaconda' on Nach Baliye 9 sets. This is because she was in the bottom twice and managed to be safe. Instead, her opposite team got eliminated from the show. Like a fierce Anaconda, she stays strong and manages to survive the elimination round."

    Most Read: Is Neha Kakkar Dating Indian Idol Contestant Vibhor Parashar?

    More NACH BALIYE 9 News

    Story first published: Friday, August 9, 2019, 13:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue