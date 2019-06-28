Nach Baliye 9: Anita-Rohit, Keith-Rochelle & Others Among Final List Of Celebrity Jodis?

Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy

Anita Hassanandani who is seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and was last seen in Naagin 3, will apparently participate with her husband Rohit Reddy. They are one of the cute couples in the television industry.

Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova

It is also being said that wrestler-turned-actor Dara Singh's son and ex-Bigg Boss fame Vindu Dara Singh will be seen on the show along with his wife Dina Umarova.

Keith Sequeira & Rochelle Rao

Another real-life couple Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao, who participated in Bigg Boss, will apparently be seen competing with other celebrity jodis. The couple got married last year in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Sourabh Raj Jain-Riddhima

Apparently, Mahakali actor Sourabh Raj Jain and his wife Riddhima, who were blessed with twins a couple of years ago, will be seen shaking legs on the dance reality show!

Faisal Khan-Muskaan

Dance India Dance Li'l Masters' and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa winner Faisal Khan, who had also participated in a couple of other dance reality shows, will apparently, be seen on the reality show, along with his ex-girlfriend Muskaan. The couple who were dating for a year, broke-up recently.

Shantanu Maheshwari & Nityami

Shantanu Maheshwari who was one of the top 3 finalists on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, will apparently be participating along with his girlfriend Nityaami, who was seen in ALT Balaji's web series called PM Selfiewallie.