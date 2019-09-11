Nach Baliye 9: Anuj Sachdeva Expresses His Annoyance At Being Referred To As Urvashi Dholakia’s Ex

Anuj Sachdeva Is Upset With Nach Baliye Judges

According to a Pinkvilla report, post his re-entry, Anuj will be seen expressing his annoyance over not getting acknowledged for his journey on the show and also for being referred to as Urvashi's ex.

Anuj Expresses His Annoyance At Being Referred To As Urvashi’s Ex

A source told the entertainment portal, "Anuj, who entered as the wild card entrant with Urvashi this week, expressed his annoyance over not getting acknowledged for his journey on the show and being referred to as Urvashi's ex. He told judges that the fact that he doesn't get any comment or criticism or praise for his performance really affects him. He had joined the show thinking it will give him better exposure but that isn't happening."

Urvashi Questions The Judges

Also, Urvashi, who had expressed her disappointment over their elimination, will be seen questioning the judges about the same. As per a TOI report, "Urvashi pointed out in front of the judges how they never got equal treatment on the show. Despite being consistent with their performance on the show, they were in the bottom two and never got a fair chance to know their growth on Nach Baliye."

She Says That They Never Got A Chance To Challenge Anyone

Urvashi further adds that she and Anuj never learnt what the judges thought about their progress. Like other jodis, they never got Hi-Fis. She also adds that since they were at the bottom two, they never got a chance to challenge anyone. She will also be seen questioning the format of the show.