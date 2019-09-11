Nach Baliye 9: Anuj Sachdeva Expresses His Annoyance At Being Referred To As Urvashi Dholakia’s Ex
Nach Baliye 9's drama is not over yet! The makers have got the exes - Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh and Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdeva - back as wild card entrants. The viewers will get to witness major drama with the wild card entries, especially with Urvashi and Anuj's re-entry.
As the readers are aware, Urvashi and Anuj were upset with their elimination. Urvashi went on to question the show's format and even claimed that the judges were partial towards a few couples. As per reports, post their entry, they will be seen questioning the judges about the same!
Anuj Sachdeva Is Upset With Nach Baliye Judges
According to a Pinkvilla report, post his re-entry, Anuj will be seen expressing his annoyance over not getting acknowledged for his journey on the show and also for being referred to as Urvashi's ex.
Anuj Expresses His Annoyance At Being Referred To As Urvashi’s Ex
A source told the entertainment portal, "Anuj, who entered as the wild card entrant with Urvashi this week, expressed his annoyance over not getting acknowledged for his journey on the show and being referred to as Urvashi's ex. He told judges that the fact that he doesn't get any comment or criticism or praise for his performance really affects him. He had joined the show thinking it will give him better exposure but that isn't happening."
Urvashi Questions The Judges
Also, Urvashi, who had expressed her disappointment over their elimination, will be seen questioning the judges about the same. As per a TOI report, "Urvashi pointed out in front of the judges how they never got equal treatment on the show. Despite being consistent with their performance on the show, they were in the bottom two and never got a fair chance to know their growth on Nach Baliye."
She Says That They Never Got A Chance To Challenge Anyone
Urvashi further adds that she and Anuj never learnt what the judges thought about their progress. Like other jodis, they never got Hi-Fis. She also adds that since they were at the bottom two, they never got a chance to challenge anyone. She will also be seen questioning the format of the show.
Most Read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Gauahar Or Karishma To Replace Hina; Here's How Komolika Might Re-enter!