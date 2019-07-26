Nach Baliye 9: Are Shantanu & Nityaami Eliminated; Will Pearl-Karishma Enter As Wild Card Entrants?

Keith & Rochelle Recreate 'Dirty Dancing' Step

We recently revealed how the celebrities are preparing themselves for the show. While rehearsing, Urvashi Dholakia's partner Anuj Sachdeva had got injured, and Anita Hassanandani's partner Rohit Reddy was seen doing warm-up exercises. Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao were also seen putting in their 100 percent while practising. They were seen recreating the iconic step from 'Dirty Dancing'. Well, we have got some more news for you!

Shantanu’s Partner Nityaami Shirke Injured

As per SpotboyE report, "Shantanu Maheswari's girlfriend, Nityaami Shirke has torn a ligament while shooting for the first episode. It was the couple's first performance on the show and while dancing, she lost her balance during a step, resulting into an injury. The tear was quite bad that Nityaami couldn't perform for the second episode."

Nityaami Will Perform Next Week!

The shoot apparently was held at a studio in Malad West on July 19. Nityaami and her team refused to comment about the same. However, her team confirmed that Nityaami injured herself, but will perform next week.

Shantanu & Nityaami Eliminated?

A few reports also suggest that the couple might get eliminated as the later got injured and hasn't shot for the second episode. On the other hand, it is also being said that they might perform in the third episode.

Pearl V Puri & Karishma Tanna To Enter As Wild Card Jodi!

The show has just begun and the speculation on the wild card entry has already started doing the rounds. Rumour mills are abuzz that Naagin 3 actors Pearl V Puri and Karishma Tanna, who are apparently dating, might enter the show as wild card jodi!

Pearl-Karishma Might Not Enter The Show!

But, their entry might not be possible as Karishma is participating in Katron Ke Khiladi 10 and will be heading to Bulgaria on August 1 for around one-and-half month schedule. She had also been part of Nach Baliye previously with her then boyfriend Upen Patel. On the other hand, Pearl V Puri is busy with his show Bepanah Pyaar.

Aly & Natasa Bag Maximum Score!

We had earlier revealed about five contestants getting Hi5 and thus getting saved from elimination. As per the latest report, among the five jodis, it is Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovic, who have bagged maximum score in the very first episode.