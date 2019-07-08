Nach Baliye 9: Did Madhurima Tuli Abuse Her Ex Vishal?; Urvashi Spends Time With Ex Anuj's Family!
Nach Baliye 9 has been creating a huge buzz even before hitting the television screen. The makers of the show are leaving no stones unturned to make the show a huge hit! As the readers are aware, the show will have a grand premiere. It was said that the previous season's winner Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya would not only perform but also host the show. But because of Vivek's health issue, the couple won't be hosting the show. Popular on-screen jodis will be performing at the grand premiere.
For the uninitiated, the show will not only have celebrity couples who are dating but also ex couples. The makers have revealed a few interesting promos. Now, here's what's happened during the shooting of Nach Baliye!
Urvashi & Anuj Had A Cold War?
Recently, there were reports that Urvashi and her ex Anuj were having a cold war. A source had told an entertainment portal, "Urvashi and Anuj shot for their dance number for the premiere episode on July 1, but as soon as the camera called for cut, the two sat in two different directions making sure to not cross paths. They were seen giving a cold shoulder to each other giving the eyewitnesses an impression of all is not well between the two."
Uravashi & Ex-Anuj’s family Spend Good Time!
But, now Spotboye report suggests that Urvashi who shot for her first dance act on June 30 with her ex Anuj, spent good time with his family. The source revealed, "Urvashi showed a positive gesture towards them as she personally went up and broke the ice."
Madhurima & Ex-Vishal Had An Argument!
On the other hand, there is another drama! It was said that ex-couple, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had an argument during the shoot of the first episode. It was said that the actress abused Vishal before walking out and stalling the shoot.
Madhurima Says She Didn’t Abuse Vishal
But when Spotboye got in touch with Madhurima and enquired about the same, she refuted the report! She said, "Yes, we had a small argument but I definitely didn't abuse Vishal."
Nach Baliye 9 Premiere Date Revealed!
The dance reality show will apparently be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Now, there are reports that the show will premiere on July 19 at 8 pm.
