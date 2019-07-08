Nach Baliye 9: Did Madhurima Tuli Abuse Her Ex Vishal?; Urvashi Spends Time With Ex Anuj's Family!

Urvashi & Anuj Had A Cold War?

Recently, there were reports that Urvashi and her ex Anuj were having a cold war. A source had told an entertainment portal, "Urvashi and Anuj shot for their dance number for the premiere episode on July 1, but as soon as the camera called for cut, the two sat in two different directions making sure to not cross paths. They were seen giving a cold shoulder to each other giving the eyewitnesses an impression of all is not well between the two."

Uravashi & Ex-Anuj’s family Spend Good Time!

But, now Spotboye report suggests that Urvashi and her ex Anuj, who shot for their first dance act on June 30. The source revealed, "Urvashi showed a positive gesture towards them as she personally went up and broke the ice."

Madhurima & Ex-Vishal Had An Argument!

On the other hand, there is another drama! According to IWMBuzz report, ex-couple, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh had an argument during the shoot of the first episode. It was said that the actress abused Vishal before walking out and stalling the shoot.

Madhurima Says She Didn’t Abuse Vishal

But when Spotboye got in touch with Madhurima and enquired about the same, she refuted the report! She said, "Yes, we had a small argument but I definitely didn't abuse Vishal."

Nach Baliye 9 Premiere Date Revealed!

The dance reality show will apparently be hosted by Maniesh Paul. Now, there are reports that the show will premiere on July 19 at 8 pm.