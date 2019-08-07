English
    Nach Baliye 9 'Female' Winner To Get A Chance To Feature In Salman Khan's Dabangg 3!

    The audiences are aware of the fact that Salman Khan is producing the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. During the grand premiere of the show, Salman had announced that the winner will be getting Rs 50 lakh. Now, the actor has a big surprise for the winner, especially the female winner. The female one will get a chance in his upcoming film!

    Yes, you read it right! According to a Mumbai Mirror report, the female winner will get a chance to feature in a special song of Dabangg 3.

    Nach Baliye 9 Female Winner To Get A Chance To Feature In Salman Khans Dabangg 3!

    As per the report, Salman and his team are keeping a close watch on the show as the winner will join the actor in the cop-drama. A source revealed to the leading daily, "He has already discussed the plans with his team."

    The movie will have two special numbers, of which one 'Munna badnaam hua' has already been filmed with Loveyatri debutante Warina Hussain. The other one will be shot after the dance reality show winds up.

    The source added, "Before that, the team plans to complete the film's principal shoot by September-end. The song will be shot in November."

    Recently, the show was in the news as the makers had called Madrasa students on the sets to read the Quran to ward off ill omen, so that the show's journey will be smooth without any contestants getting injured or sick. But, recently, it seems that yet another contestant suffered an injury while performing on stage. This time, it is Faisal Khan's girlfriend Muskaan Kataria, who hurt her knees while performingbut she completed her act before visiting the hospital.

