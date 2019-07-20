Nach Baliye 9: From Prince-Yuvika to Anita-Rohit, Here’s Confirmed List Of Celeb Contestant Jodis!

Shraddha Arya & Alam Makkar

The first jodi introduced by Salman and television's popular pair Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi was Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar. For the first time, Shraddha opened up about her relationship with Alam.

Babita Phogat & Vivek Suhag

India's Got Talent star Akshat Singh introduced the second jodi - Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag. Babita talked about Dangal and thanked her father for training them (Babita and sister Geeta). The couple shared their love story.

Urvashi Dholakia & Anuj Sachdev

Punit J Pathak and Shakti introduced the third jodi - Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev. Urvashi opened up about her love story on the show and even asked people not to tag their relationship (as they have moved on).

Vindu Dara Singh & Dina Umarova

Shrenu Parikh and Rahul Mahajan introduced the fourth jodi - Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova. Vindu revealed how his wife stood by him through thick and thin.

Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary

Zain Imam and choreographer Aishwarya introduced the fifth jodi, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Prince and Yuvika break down during his introduction as they experienced a tragic incident on the day of the shoot (Prince's brother's death).

Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tulli

Chandrakanta couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will been seen shaking a leg together. The couple parted ways after the show (Chandrakanta) went off air. Vishal had also revealed that they have not been on talking terms. There have been reports of them fighting during the show, a couple of times. It would be interesting to watch as to how they try to work out their chemistry on the dance reality show.

Rochelle Rao & Keith Sequeira

Television's cute couple Rochelle Rao and Keith Sequeira, who had been part of a Bigg Boss, will also be seen shaking legs on the show. The couple got married about a year ago.

Aly Goni & Natasa Stankovic

Aly Goni and former girlfriend Natasha Stankovic will be seen setting the stage on fire on the show. Apparently, the couple will be introduced by Aly's close friend and co-actor Karan Patel.

Sourabh Raj Jain & Riddhima Jain

Chandragupta Maurya actor Sourabh Raaj Jain will participate with real-life baliye Ridhimma Jain. Apparently, the couple met each other at a dance institute and started dating in 2007. They are blessed with twins.

Faisal Khan & Muskaan Kataria

Chandragupta Maurya actor Faisal Khan will be seen participating with his girlfriend Muskaan Kataria. Faisal won Dance India Dance Li'l Masters (2012) and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (2015).