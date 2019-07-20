English
    Nach Baliye 9 Grand Premiere: Fans Loved The FIRST Episode; #BhaiOnNachBaliye9 Trends On Twitter!

    The much-awaited dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 premiered yesterday (July 19). Salman Khan, who is producing the show introduced to the host and the five celebrity contestants (jodis) - Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, Babita Phogat-Vivek Suhag, Urvashi Dholakia-Anuj Sachdev, Vindu Dara Singh-Dina Umarova and Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary. The next five contestants will be revealed in today's episode. Television's popular celebrities - Zain Imam, Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, Punit Pathak-Shakti, Shrenu Parikh-Rahul Mahajan and others performed.

    Fans loved the first episode, especially Salman introducing the contestants. They are eagerly waiting for the next episode! They also trended #BhaiOnNachBaliye9 on social media. Take a look at the comments!

    Fans’ Comment

    Chetna: #BhaiOnNachBaliye9 great way to spend Friday ..Loving the buzz around it.

    Dipak: Nothing can be better than this our very own Salman bhai is coming on the show. #BhaiOnNachBaliye9 @starplus @banijayasia @beingsalmankhan

    Anchita & Sayyed

    Anchita: The concept seems so intriguing that I just can't wait to watch it live. #BhaiOnNachBaliye9

    SayyedZeeshaan: Can't wait ... Just an hour to do for India's most entertaining dance reality show. #BhaiOnNachBaliye9.

    Shreya & Riya

    Shreya: Totally loved today's episode. #BhaiOnNachBaliye9 @StarPlus

    Riya Singh: Today's episode was just fab can't wait for tomorrow yeah super excited #BhaiOnNachBaliye9

    AnVesha & Kriti

    AnVesha 🔥: This is what we call wonderfull Start of , this is the season we wanted! Total fire @StarPlus #BhaiOnNachBaliye9

    Kriti jaswal: Salman Bhai just owned stage. loved the today's epi..#BhaiOnNachBaliye9

    @abhikarmakar, Rohit & Raj

    @abhikarmakar_i: After watching this tonight's amazing episode I can't wait anymore for tomorrow's episode of Nach Baliye 9. #BhaiOnNachBaliye9 @starplus

    Rohit: It has been a great start of the season. #BhaiOnNachBaliye9

    Raj: This is the perfect start of the season. @StarPlus #BhaiOnNachBaliye9

