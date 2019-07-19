Nach Baliye 9 Grand Premiere: LIVE Updates – Salman Introduces Maniesh As The Host; Unmasks 5 Jodis!

The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to hit the television screens today! This season, the show is produced by Salman Khan and the theme is interesting. Apart from the couple who are currently married or dating, the ex-couples will be participating. The show had already created a lot of buzz. Salman Khan will be unmasking the contestants and many popular television on-screen jodis will be seen performing at the grand premiere. Also, the previous season's winner Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and runner-ups Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal will be performing. Stay locked to this space for the live updates of the show.

Salman Khan reveals that he is just a producer and then Maniesh Paul is introduced as a host of the host. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi performs to the song 'Chashni'. Post their performance, the first jodi Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar are introduced. Shraddha reveals that she is in long distance relationship with Alam from past few months.

Maniesh quizzes Salman about the judges. Salman reveals that the judges are very special judges and will be joining them in style.

India's Got Talent star Akshat Singh peforms to the song 'First Class'. After his exit, the second celeb jodi - Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag are introduced. A clip is shown in which Babita talks about how Dangal got her and family the recognition. She thanked her father for training them (Babita and Geeta) to be good wrestlers. The couple share their love story.

Dance Plus' Punit J Pathak and Shakti perform to the song 'Kalank' and introduce the third jodi who is combination of fire and ice - Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev. Urvashi reveals that she met Anuj at Star Parivar awards and they had been in realtionship for four years. Urvashi's sons also reveal that their mother didn't marry again just for them. Urvashi reveals that she had few conditions which are - she wants others to not tag their relationship. She also doesn't want Anuj to not interfere in her personal life and she too won't! Salman praises Urvashi and says he too is friends with exes.

Shrenu Parikh and Rahul Mahajan perform to the song 'second hand jawani' and introduce the fourth jodi - Vindu Dara Singh and wife Deena Umarova. Salman and Rahul joke about Vindu's poor dance skills.

Zain Imam and perform to the song 'Hook up' and introduce the fifth jodi Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Maniesh Paul informs the audience that Prince experienced a tragic incident on the day of the shoot (hinting at the actor's brother's death). Yuvika and Prince both break down, and the episode ends on a curious note.