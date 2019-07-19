English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nach Baliye 9 Grand Premiere: LIVE Updates – Salman Introduces Maniesh As The Host; Unmasks 5 Jodis!

    By
    |

    The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 is all set to hit the television screens today! This season, the show is produced by Salman Khan and the theme is interesting. Apart from the couple who are currently married or dating, the ex-couples will be participating. The show had already created a lot of buzz. Salman Khan will be unmasking the contestants and many popular television on-screen jodis will be seen performing at the grand premiere. Also, the previous season's winner Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and runner-ups Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal will be performing. Stay locked to this space for the live updates of the show.

    Nach Baliye 9 Grand Premiere: LIVE Updates – Salman Introduces Maniesh As The Host; Unmasks Jodis!

    Salman Khan reveals that he is just a producer and then Maniesh Paul is introduced as a host of the host. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi performs to the song 'Chashni'. Post their performance, the first jodi Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar are introduced. Shraddha reveals that she is in long distance relationship with Alam from past few months.

    Maniesh quizzes Salman about the judges. Salman reveals that the judges are very special judges and will be joining them in style.

    India's Got Talent star Akshat Singh peforms to the song 'First Class'. After his exit, the second celeb jodi - Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag are introduced. A clip is shown in which Babita talks about how Dangal got her and family the recognition. She thanked her father for training them (Babita and Geeta) to be good wrestlers. The couple share their love story.

    Dance Plus' Punit J Pathak and Shakti perform to the song 'Kalank' and introduce the third jodi who is combination of fire and ice - Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev. Urvashi reveals that she met Anuj at Star Parivar awards and they had been in realtionship for four years. Urvashi's sons also reveal that their mother didn't marry again just for them. Urvashi reveals that she had few conditions which are - she wants others to not tag their relationship. She also doesn't want Anuj to not interfere in her personal life and she too won't! Salman praises Urvashi and says he too is friends with exes.

    Shrenu Parikh and Rahul Mahajan perform to the song 'second hand jawani' and introduce the fourth jodi - Vindu Dara Singh and wife Deena Umarova. Salman and Rahul joke about Vindu's poor dance skills.

    Zain Imam and perform to the song 'Hook up' and introduce the fifth jodi Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Maniesh Paul informs the audience that Prince experienced a tragic incident on the day of the shoot (hinting at the actor's brother's death). Yuvika and Prince both break down, and the episode ends on a curious note.

    More

    NACH BALIYE 9 News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue