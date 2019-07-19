English
    Nach Baliye 9 Grand Premiere: LIVE Updates – Salman Introduces Maniesh As The Host; Unmasks 5 Jodis!

    The popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 premiere today (July 9)! This season, the show is produced by Salman Khan and the theme is interesting. Apart from the couple who are currently married or dating, the ex-couples will be participating. The show had already created a lot of buzz. Salman Khan will be unmasking the contestants and many popular television on-screen jodis will be seen performing at the grand premiere. Also, the previous season's winner Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya and runner-ups Sanam Johar-Abigail Pandey and Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal will be performing. Here's the live updates of the show.

    Shivangi & Mohsin Introduce The First Jodi

    Salman Khan reveals that he is just a producer and then introduces to the host of the show, Maneish Paul. Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi perform to the song 'Chashni'. The duo introduce the first jodi, Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar. Shraddha says that this is the first time she is talking about her relationship. She reveals that she is in long distance relationship as Alam stays in Jalandhar. Alam hopes to take some romance tips from Salman.

    Babita & Vivek - The Second Jodi

    Maniesh quizzes Salman about the judges. Salman reveals that the judges are very special judges and will be joining them in style.

    India's Got Talent star Akshat Singh performs to the song 'First Class'. After his exit, the second celebrity jodi - Babita Phogat and Vivek Suhag are introduced. A clip is shown in which Babita talks about how Dangal got her and family the recognition. She thanked her father for training them (Babita and Geeta) to be good wrestlers. The couple share their love story.

    Urvashi Dholakia Has Three Conditions

    Dance Plus' Punit J Pathak and Shakti perform to the song 'Kalank' and introduce the third jodi who is combination of fire and ice - Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdev. Urvashi reveals that she met Anuj at Star Parivar awards and they had been in relationship for four years. Urvashi's sons also reveal that their mother didn't marry again just for them. Urvashi reveals that she had few conditions which are - she doesn't want others to tag their relationship with Anuj. Secondly, she also doesn't want Anuj to not interfere in her personal life and says that she too won't! Thirdly, she wants people to not judge them. Salman praises Urvashi and says he too is friends with exes.

    Vindhu & Dina

    Shrenu Parikh and Rahul Mahajan perform to the song 'Second hand jawani' and introduce the fourth jodi - Vindu Dara Singh and wife Dina Umarova. Salman and Rahul joke about Vindu's poor dance skills.

    Prince & Yuvika Break Down!

    Zain Imam and choreographer Aishwarya perform to the song 'Hook up' and introduce the fifth jodi Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary. Maniesh Paul informs the audience that Prince experienced a tragic incident on the day of the shoot (hinting at the actor's brother's death). Yuvika and Prince both break down, and the episode ends on a curious note.

