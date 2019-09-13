Nach Baliye 9: HIGH DRAMA! After Ahmed Khan, Raveena Tandon Lashes Out At Urvashi Dholakia

Raveena Slams Urvashi Dholakia

In the promo released by the channel, Raveena can be seen giving an earful, to both Urvashi and Anuj. Raveena tells, "Opportunity di gayi hai aap logon ko, bahaar jakar kuch aur ulta-seedha aapko koi haq nahi hai."

Urvashi Upsets Judges

But when Urvashi tries to interject, Ahmed stops her. In the video, Urvashi is seen replying to Raveena, "Iss manch mein bolne ka mauka kabhi mila hai?" Ahmed, then interferes, "She (Raveena) is talking na, let her finish."

Wild Card Entries

Well, enough of drama, let's come to the competition (dance) part! Apart from the two exes, new couples Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev-Palak Purswani, will be entering the show as wild card jodis.

Only 2 Wild Card Entries Will Make It

Apparently, only two jodis among these four wild card entrants will get a chance to compete with the existing contestants. Also, there will be no eliminations this week and the next week because of Faisal Khan's unexpected exit owing to health reasons; the competing jodi for eliminations would be the wild card entrants.

Urvashi & Anuj

Meanwhile, Urvashi shared a picture and captioned it, "We left the stage on fire and now we are here to reignite it all! Are you ready for #UrUj? #AaDekheZara." - (sic)