Nach Baliye 9: Host Maniesh Paul And Judge Ahmed Khan Spar On Sets

Nach Baliye 9 seems to hit one controversy or the another. The latest to get into a fight with each other were host Maniesh Paul and judge Ahmed Khan. Apparently, Paul's costumes were delayed, post which the host threw a fight and lashed out at the technicians. He also added that his work needs to get done first, else they won't be any elimination.

Paul's tantrums seem to have irked Ahmed, who left the stage after leaving his jacket on the floor. However, things cooled down after Maniesh apologised to Ahmed. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also present on the sets while this was happening as he was there to promote his upcoming movie, Motichoor Chaknachoor. However, it is not known whether he intervened in the matter or not.

Coming back to Nach Baliye 9, controversies are not new to it. The dance reality show was constantly in the news for Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh's fights. Sometime before, a few choreographers were upset with judge Ahmed Khan for passing rude comments. Somehow, they were pacified and returned to the sets.

The latest controversy was when another participant Shraddha Arya alleged that the judges weren't paying attention to one of their performances and were talking to each other in between. She further added that this left her distracted. This didn't go well with the other judge, Raveena Tandon who told her that it wasn't any of her concern and also warned that points might be deducted in case contestants get distracted during their act(s).

All in all, the drama on Nach Baliye 9 seems to be hitting high notes every day.

Coming back to the competition, it is being speculated that five jodis are in contention for the grand finale - Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary, Vishal Aditya Singh-Madhurima Tuli, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Aly Goni-Natasha Stankovic and Shantanu Maheshwari-Nityami Shirke.

So, who are you rooting for? Let us know in the comments below.