Nach Baliye 9: Kareena Kapoor Approached To Judge; Will Sreesanth & His Wife Participate?

Kareena Kapoor Approached To Judge

As per a Pinkvilla report, the channel was planning to rope in Kareena as well, but things did not go down well. A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The channel approached Kareena's team to discuss the possibility of her doing Nach Baliye."

The Source Added...

"But things didn't work out as Kareena already has several movies in the pipeline. Besides, she did not want to do Television at this stage and the concept in itself did not work for her."

Nach Baliye 9 Probable Contestants List

We had reported about many popular television celebrities like Drashti Dhami-Neeraj, Divya Agarwal-Varun Sood, Rubina-Abhinav, Hina-Rocky, Anita-Rohit, Prince-Yuvika and others were approached. But none of them have confirmed their participation yet.

Sreesanth & Bhuvneshwari Approached

As per the latest report, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sreesanth and his wife Bhuvneshwari have been approached for the show. Sreesanth confirmed the portal, "Yes, they have approached but we have not yet decided. Still figuring it out. Let's see."

Jennifer Winget & Sunil Grover To Host!

There are also reports that Sunil Grover and Jennifer Winget might host the show. This season, along with real life partners, the show will have celebrities who dating and even exes will be seen participating.