English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli Feels Urvashi Dholakia Is Overreacting

    By
    |

    Recently, Urvashi Dholakia and Anuj Sachdeva got eliminated from Nach Baliye 9. Urvashi had expressed her disappointment and seemed quite miffed with the makers of the show, as she felt that their elimination was unfair. She had even claimed that there was partiality as a few couples were allowed to re-shoot their acts when they goofed-up on the stage. Even Anuj seemed upset with the elimination. Although he didn't comment on the eviction owing to contractual issues, he revealed that he had worked hard for the show and had high hopes from it. While Urvashi complained about the show and the elimination process, her competitor Madhurima Tuli was shocked with the former's comment.

    Although Madhurima didn't want to comment on Urvashi's remarks, she clarified to DNA that there is 'absolutely no partiality as such. Everyone is treated equally'.

    Madhurima Tuli On Urvashi Dholakia’s Comment

    Madhurima Tuli On Urvashi Dholakia’s Comment

    Madhurima feels that Urvashi is not able to accept her defeat and that's why she is attacking. She also feels that Urvashi is overreacting. She told the leading daily, "Honestly, it's a competition and somebody has to win and somebody has to lose. I think you take the judges' decision respectfully and not dig out these things or make an issue out of it. If we would have lost, I don't think we would have ever done anything like this and would have respected the decision."

    Madhurima Feels Urvashi Is Overreacting

    Madhurima Feels Urvashi Is Overreacting

    "She is a competitor, she has seen life, she has fought life! I respect her completely. It's just that I feel she is sad right now and overreacting a bit to a few things. She should take it positively and move on."

    The Actress Apologised To Vishal After Slapping Him During Rehearsal

    The Actress Apologised To Vishal After Slapping Him During Rehearsal

    It has to be recalled that Madhurima is participating with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh. Recently, there were reports that the actress slapped Vishal during rehearsal. The video from the rehearsal was also leaked. It seems that later, the actress apologised to him.

    Vishal Says His Personal Journey With Madhurima Is Over

    Vishal Says His Personal Journey With Madhurima Is Over

    In an interview to Bollywoodlife, Vishal was disappointed and clueless as to who leaked the video. Although he didn't want to comment on the video, he revealed that his personal journey with Madhurima is over and now he wants to focus on the dance journey.

    Madhurima’s Mother Upset With Vishal

    Madhurima’s Mother Upset With Vishal

    Meanwhile, Madhurima's mother will be seen on the show. In a video shared by Star Plus, the actress's mother tells Vishal that he has changed a lot. She is upset with his behaviour towards her daughter, gets teary-eyed and asks Vishal to respect women. Madhurima also breaks down.

    View this post on Instagram

    Look who’s here to put an end to #ViRimaKeJhagde! #NachBaliye9, This Sat-Sun at 8pm only on StarPlus and Hotstar :-https://bit.ly/NachBaliye9 @vishalsingh713 @madhurimatuli @officialraveenatandon @khan_ahmedasas @manieshpaul @waluschaa

    A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus) on Aug 23, 2019 at 1:04am PDT

    Most Read: Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Raqesh Bapat & Rajat Barmecha Sculpt Eco-friendly Ganesha Idols (PICS)

    More MADHURIMA TULI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue