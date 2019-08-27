Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli-Vishal Aditya Singh To Be Eliminated; Fans Feel They Must Do Bigg Boss

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh, one of the ex-couples in Nach Baliye 9, have been in the news since the inception of the show. Their fights have been grabbing headlines more than their performances on the show. Despite having differences, the duo managed to stay safe because of their amazing acts. But looks like their journey ends here, as apparently, this weekend, they are eliminated!

As per the latest report, Madhurima and Vishal were at the bottom two with Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar. Madhurima and Vishal were eliminated as they received less number of votes than their counterpart.

Viewers Reaction To Madhurima & Vishal’s Elimination While Virima fans were unhappy with the elimination, many viewers are happy as they were fed up watching them fight. They felt they were fake and their fights were for TRP. In fact, they even felt that the ex-couple must do Bigg Boss 13. Check out a few comments! Viewers Comments: Kunal & Mayuri Kunal S🔥🥂: ye dono#BiggBoss13 me aane chahiye..jo content bb ko dena tha #NachBaliye9 me dekar aagye😂 #ViRima. - (sic) Mayuri: @vishalsingh713 and @ItsMadhurima19 They should be in Biggboss. - (sic) Rifaz & Furqan Rifaz: virima is giving audition for #BB13War hop they will stay for long. - (sic) Md_furqan_1999: Bigg boss 13 main lao ... - (sic) Aarju & Sima Aarju♥️: Wohi toh Simu uffff😂😂😂😂🙉🙉🙉 they will be good for bigg boss though. - (sic) Sima Shah 🇮🇳💞👸: Haha correct my sista Aarju they're suitable for big boss for sure.😂😂😂😂😂😂🤦♀️🙊 - (sic) Diva & Dip5683 _being_diva: Never!!! They don't deserve to be in Nach Baliye...They should be in Big Boss to create ulter nonsense buzz and unnecessary fights 😒 - (sic) Dip5683: Har episode me same natak krte h. .ye dance reality show hai ya bigg boss😀😁😂😀😁😁 - (sic)

