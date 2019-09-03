Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima-Vishal, Avinash-Palak & 2 More Jodis To Enter As Wild Card Entrants!
Recently, the ex-couple Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh got eliminated from Star Plus' popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9. It has to be recalled that the couple was more in news for their drama than dance. The makers too seemed to be cashing in on their fights - although the jodi performed well, their fights were highlighted. Not just us, even the viewers agree with the same.
Just when we thought that Madhurima and Vishal's elimination might 'eliminate' the drama that's going on in the show, here comes the rumours of their re-entry!
Four Jodis As Wild Card Entrants
As per a Spotboye report, the show will introduce four jodis as wild cards, out of which, two will be of the eliminated ex-couples and two others will be new couples.
Avinash Sachdev & Palak Purswani To Enter Nach Baliye 9?
Among the eliminated ex-couple, it is being said that Madhurima and Vishal have been approached and they have even agreed to return to the show. The love-birds Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani will apparently enter as a new jodi.
Madhurima-Vishal & Urvashi-Anuj Might Enter As Wild Card Entrants
A source close to the show told the entertainment portal, "Four jodis are coming in very soon as wild card entries. Ex-couple, Vishal and Madhurima, who recently got eliminated, have agreed to be back on the show. Besides them, Avinash Sachdev with his girlfriend, Palak Purswani is also joining the show. Urvashi and Anuj have been approached but since Urvashi is on a holiday, she hasn't confirmed her participation yet. But if all goes well, she may be on board too."
Hockey Player Approached
It is also being said that another new jodi can be of a known hockey player. The makers are in talk with the player. As per the report, the four wild card jodis will shoot their episode on September 9.
Considering Urvashi's popularity, we assume that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress and her ex Anuj Sachdeva might return to the show. What say guys - which eliminated couple do you want to see on the show again? Hit the comment box to share your views!
