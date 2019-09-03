Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima-Vishal, Avinash-Palak & 2 More Jodis To Enter As Wild Card Entrants!

Four Jodis As Wild Card Entrants

As per a Spotboye report, the show will introduce four jodis as wild cards, out of which, two will be of the eliminated ex-couples and two others will be new couples.

Avinash Sachdev & Palak Purswani To Enter Nach Baliye 9?

Among the eliminated ex-couple, it is being said that Madhurima and Vishal have been approached and they have even agreed to return to the show. The love-birds Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani will apparently enter as a new jodi.

Madhurima-Vishal & Urvashi-Anuj Might Enter As Wild Card Entrants

A source close to the show told the entertainment portal, "Four jodis are coming in very soon as wild card entries. Ex-couple, Vishal and Madhurima, who recently got eliminated, have agreed to be back on the show. Besides them, Avinash Sachdev with his girlfriend, Palak Purswani is also joining the show. Urvashi and Anuj have been approached but since Urvashi is on a holiday, she hasn't confirmed her participation yet. But if all goes well, she may be on board too."

Hockey Player Approached

It is also being said that another new jodi can be of a known hockey player. The makers are in talk with the player. As per the report, the four wild card jodis will shoot their episode on September 9.